Federal govt orders departments to stop funding sports teams

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The federal government has ordered all public departments, corporations and autonomous bodies to stop their funding to sports teams.

The future of talented athletes is once again in jeopardy as a letter has been sent by the federal government to the different departments working under the government to withhold sports funds. He further asked them to divert funding to regional teams.

Hundreds of former players, including Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib who performed at the Tokyo Olympics, are set to be rendered jobless due to the closure of funds.

The federal government has said that the sports funds should be used for regional teams instead of departments. The government has given an ultimatum of two months till March 1, 2022 for the release of sports funds from the departments to the regional teams.

The government has written a letter to the heads of all the departments, including the heads of the provinces, saying that depriving the departmental teams of funds is part of the "National Sports Policy".