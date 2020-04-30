LAHORE (Dunya News) – 19-year-old Pakistani Shehroze Kashif, who summit Mount Everest and K2 this year, has achieved another feat as the young mountaineer becomes the youngest Pakistani to conquer Manaslu.

Shehroze Kashif scaled Manaslu, which is the world’s eighth highest peak at a height of 8,163 metres above the sea level today morning.

Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan has also congratulated Shehroze Kashif for scaling the world’s eighth highest mountain and making the nation proud. “Shehroze Kashif has made an unprecedented example of bravery at such a young age,” said the minister.