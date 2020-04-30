President greets Paralympics gold winner, awards Rs 2.5m cash prize

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday greeted Haider Ali, a Pakistani athlete who bagged the first ever gold medal in Tokyo Paralympics as he called on him here.

During the meeting, the president also handed over a cheque of Rs 2.5 million cash prize to him.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza also attended the meeting.

The president said that Haider Ali brought fame to the country through his outstanding game and hoped that he would further excel in his sports career.

He said the government was taking measures to promote sports in the country.

He also called for imparting skills and education to the special persons to make them a productive citizen of the country.

Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza said the new sports policy would also include measures to provide sports opportunities to the special persons.