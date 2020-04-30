NA standing committee recommends removal of POA president

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has recommended taking resignation from President Olympic Association (POA) Arif Hassan due to poor performance in the Olympic Games.

According to details, after the poor performance in the Olympics the Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination has recommended the removal of president Olympic Associaton Arif Hassan.

National assembly body also made recommendations to improve the condition of sports in the country.

The committee said that national and international funding of all sports federations should be held accountable, demanding two acres of land in every village in all districts of the country for sports activities.

