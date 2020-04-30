Boxer Amir Khan removed from US flight

(Web Desk) - British boxer Amir Khan has been removed from a flight in the US after a reported row over face coverings.

Mr Khan, 34, said he had been taken off the American Airlines plane along with a colleague by police when someone complained his friend s mask "was not high enough".

In a video posted to Twitter, Mr Khan said he was flying to a training camp in Colorado after a stay in New York and was left "disgusted" by his treatment.

The former light-welterweight world champion, from Bolton, said: "I was taken off the plane today when I was going to training camp to Colorado Springs, by the police.

"Obviously a complaint was made by American Airlines staff, they said that my colleague s mask was not high enough and not up, that they had to stop the plane and take me and my friend off when I did nothing wrong."

— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) September 18, 2021

He added: "Now I have to reschedule another airplane to travel back to training camp which is really upsetting, for no reason this was and I m just so disgusted that American Airlines would do this to us and ban me from travelling."