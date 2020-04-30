To encourage positive and result-oriented cricket, first innings will be limited to 75 overs

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday announced the remaining three City Cricket Associations coaches and also confirmed the revised schedule of the two-day City Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22.

According to the revised schedule, the matches under the Balochistan Cricket Association jurisdiction will start on 24 July, while Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh-phase matches will get underway on 16 July. Northern-leg event will begin on 27 July.

Updated event schedule is also available on the PCB corporate website here.

As regards the coaches and following last week’s announcement of the Central Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CCA coaches, which are available here, the PCB has confirmed the appointments of 13 Balochistan CCA sides, 11 Northern CCA sides and 14 Southern Punjab CCA sides following approvals by the relevant CA chairmen.

Following a player performance review, which was part of the team selection process, some changes in the 93 squads have been made and the updated squad list is available here.

The two-day inter-city tournament is a pathway for the selection of the Cricket Association sides for the four-day first-class, non first-class three-day, 50-over and 20-over competitions in the PCB Domestic Season 2021-22, which will commence in September.

According to the event format, each match will be of two days with 100 overs to be bowled each day in seven hours and 20 minutes of play with a two-hour break from 1200-1400.

To encourage positive and result-oriented cricket, first innings will be limited to 75 overs per side and no bowler shall bowl more than 15 overs in an innings.

The following are the 38 coaches of City Cricket Associations

Balochistan – Sabir Hayatan (CCA Gwadar), Abdul Haq (CCA Jaffarabad), Ahmer Aziz (CCA Khuzdar), Syed Irfanullah (CCA Killa Abdullah), Barkat Ali (CCA Lasbela), Sher Hassan Jogazai (CCA Loralai), Qamardin (CCA Naseerabad), Aslam Sheikh (CCA Noshki),

Hammal Abdul Wahab (CCA Panjgur), Azizullah Khan (CCA Pishin), Arun Lal (CCA Quetta), Amanullah Dehpal (CCA Sibi) and Abdul Quddus (CCA Turbat)

Northern – Yasir Ali (CCA Attock), Mohammad Naeem (CCA Bagh), Mujahid Hameed (CCA Chakwal), Asadullah Samar Sumari (CCA Gilgit Baltistan), Stephen John (CCA Islamabad), Saad Altaf (CCA Jhelum), Shoaib Ahmed Minhas (CCA Kotli), Raheel Majeed (CCA Mirpur), Ateeq ur Rehman (CCA Muzaffarabad), Haseeb Azam (CCA Poonch) and Jawad Hameed Haq (CCA Rawalpindi)

Southern Punjab – Ansar Jawed (CCA Bahawalnagar), Rehan Rafeeq (CCA Bahawalpur), Aamir Atta (CCA DG Khan), Masood Anwar (CCA Khanewal), Zaka Ur Rasheed (CCA Layyah), Hammad Tariq (CCA Lodhran), Mohammad Saleem Shahzad (CCA Multan), Mohammad Muddassir (CCA Muzafargarh), Zulfiqar Babar (CCA Okara), Raja Arshad Hayat (CCA Pakpatan), Azher Shafeeq (CCA Rahimyar Khan), Bilal Rana (CCA Rajanpur), Saleem Elahi (CCA Sahiwal) and Mohammad Hanif Kashif (CCA Vehari).