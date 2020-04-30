ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistani martial artist, Irfan Mehsood, has registered his 43rd Guinness World Record by achieving the latest for the most push-ups (one leg raised carrying 100lb pack) in one minute.

“I broke France’s Eric Lejeune’s record to achieve the feat. Eric had made 31 in one minute while I did 43,” he told APP on Tuesday.

Irfan said he attempted the record in February in Dera Ismial Khan. “I have earned a total of 43 Guinness World Record titles, 23 of which are for various push-up challenges,” he said.

Irfan hoped to promote his region of Waziristan and inspire people, especially the youth of his country, to stay fit and active.

He also hoped to keep achieving record titles for fitness and martial arts-related records. Irfan Mehsud has so far broke 13 Guinness World Records for India and several of USA, UK, Iraq, Spain, Italy, Philippines, Egypt, India and France.

