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PM Shehbaz arrives in Qatar to meet Emir, offer condolences

PM Shehbaz arrives in Qatar to meet Emir, offer condolences
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Summary Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Qatar on a one-day official visit, where he will meet Emir Sheikh Tamim and offer condolences to the royal family and people over the former Emir's death.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – DOHA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Qatar on a one-day official visit, where he will meet Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and offer condolences over the death of Qatar's former Emir.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is also accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the visit.

During his stay, the prime minister will meet the Emir of Qatar and convey condolences to the Qatari Royal Family and the people of Qatar over the passing of the former Emir.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar are also part of the delegation accompanying the prime minister.

The visit reflects the decades-old brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar and highlights efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties.

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Qatar Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan

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