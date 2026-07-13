PM Shehbaz arrives in Qatar to meet Emir, offer condolences

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – DOHA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Qatar on a one-day official visit, where he will meet Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and offer condolences over the death of Qatar's former Emir.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is also accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the visit.

During his stay, the prime minister will meet the Emir of Qatar and convey condolences to the Qatari Royal Family and the people of Qatar over the passing of the former Emir.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif arrive in Doha for their one day official visit. Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani received… pic.twitter.com/o189i0YMAY — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) July 13, 2026

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar are also part of the delegation accompanying the prime minister.

The visit reflects the decades-old brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar and highlights efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties.