Ishaq Dar, Myanmar foreign minister discuss bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with his Myanmar counterpart by phone, reviewing bilateral relations, regional developments, and agreeing to maintain close diplomatic contacts in the future.

