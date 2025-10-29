Imaan Mazari's husband Hadi Chattha arrested in controversial tweet case

During the hearing of the controversial tweet case, Iman Mazari’s husband Hadi Ali Chatha was arrested after court issued non-bailable warrants.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari’s husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, was arrested on Wednesday in the controversial tweet case.

He was taken into custody outside the courtroom after the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against him during the hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Hadi Ali Chattha. Following the hearing, as he exited the courtroom, police officers took him into custody.

On Oct 25, a court in Islamabad said that human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband Hadi Ali Chattha would be indicted in the controversial tweets case on Oct 29.

Earlier, pronouncing a reserved verdict, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka rejected the objections raised by the couple against the supplementary challan.

The judge also rejected the miscellaneous application filed by the prosecution for voice matching.

Earlier, giving arguments against the supplementary challan, Qaiser Imam, Imaan’s lawyer, read out the rules of the investigation and said when the final challan had been submitted, there was no need for a supplementary challan.