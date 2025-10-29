Punjab govt to set up command & control center to monitor Lahore Ring Road traffic

Punjab government plans to establish a modern Command & Control Center to monitor daily traffic on Lahore Ring Road, aiming to improve road safety and enforce traffic laws.

LAHORE D (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to set up a state-of-the-art Command & Control Center to keep a close watch on vehicles traveling on Lahore Ring Road.

The decision came during a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Construction and Communications, Malik Saheb Ahmed Bharth, attended by Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf, Chairman Punjab Ring Road Authority Faisal Fareed, and other officials.

During the meeting, officials gave a detailed briefing on how the center will work. Malik Saheb Ahmed Bharth said the center will monitor around 150,000 vehicles daily. Besides traffic management, the center will keep a tight eye on traffic violations.

The center will be linked with an Intelligent Transport System, allowing monitoring of speed via radar, AI-controlled cameras, weigh stations, and even mobile phone use while driving.

Malik Saheb added that the center will be set up at the Ring Road Authority head office and will feature 42 large screens and 20 analytical screens.

The project, costing 871 million rupees, is expected to be completed in four months and will be operational under the Ring Road Authority’s HR department.

