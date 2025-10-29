ECP can't disqualify senators without chairman's reference: Gohar

PTI Chairman Barrister Goher stated the Election Commission lacks authority to disqualify senators without a reference from the Senate Chairman.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar has stated that the Election Commission does not have the authority to disqualify any senator without a reference from the Senate Chairman.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Barrister Gohar said that the hearing before the constitutional bench was regarding Shibli Faraz’s petition, in which they had challenged the Election Commission’s disqualification notification.

Read also: SC rejects plea to halt Senate election on Shibli Faraz's seat

He added that a hearing in the Peshawar High Court had been postponed, and today the Supreme Court declared it null and void, directing the High Court to hear both parties before making a decision.

Expressing concern over the timing, the PTI chairman said, “I regret that the Senate election is happening tomorrow. We had filed a petition to prevent the election, but the court stated it does not want to complicate matters further.”

Barrister Gohar added that many other disqualification cases are connected to this matter. He expressed hope that relief would be granted once the case proceeds in the High Court, reiterating that the Election Commission cannot disqualify a senator without the Senate Chairman’s reference.