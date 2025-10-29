Khurram Ali appointed as new director general of NCCIA

The Federal Government has appointed Syed Khurram Ali, a BS-21 PSP officer, as the new Director General of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), replacing Waqar Uddin Syed.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Federal Government has appointed BS-21 Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officer Syed Khurram Ali as Director General of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) under the Interior and Narcotics Control Division, with immediate effect.

An official notification issued by the Establishment Division stated that Syed Khurram Ali, who was serving under the Government of Punjab, has been transferred and posted to lead the NCCIA in terms of Section 29(3) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, amended through the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025, and Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act 1973.

The notification further mentioned that the current DG, Waqar Uddin Syed a BS-20 PSP officer has been relieved of his responsibilities and directed to report back to the Establishment Division until further orders.