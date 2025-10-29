Imran's plea to club all cases dismissed over non-compliance

107 cases have been filed against Imran in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed former premier Imran Khan’s petition seeking to club all cases registered against him due to non-prosecution.

During the hearing, no lawyer appeared on behalf of Khan. The court asked the Punjab government’s counsel how many cases had been registered against the petitioner, to which the lawyer replied that 107 cases were filed.

As no representative appeared for Khan even today before Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, the court dismissed the petition on grounds of non-compliance.

It is worth mentioning that Khan filed this petition in 2023, arguing that all cases registered against him across Punjab should be consolidated.

