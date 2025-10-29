Lahore tops list of world's most polluted cities amid severe smog

Lahore has become world's most polluted city, with AQI soaring to 462. Other Punjab cities, like Multan and Faisalabad, also face severe pollution. Authorities are ramping up efforts to combat smog.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The ongoing smog crisis in Punjab has reached alarming levels, with Lahore once again emerging as the world’s most polluted city for air quality.

The provincial capital's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to a hazardous 462 today, with several localities witnessing dangerously high pollution levels. Areas like Sanda Road, Cantt, Iqbal Town, and Burki Road recorded AQI values as high as 941, 690, 639, and 616, respectively.

Other cities in Punjab are also grappling with severe air pollution. Multan's AQI reached 507, while Faisalabad hit 712. Gojranwala recorded a relatively lower 287, and Peshawar’s AQI was 219.

Health experts have strongly advised citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and to wear masks for protection.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has ramped up efforts to tackle the smog.

A total of 16 mechanical washers, along with 50 washer rickshaws, are actively participating in anti-smog operations.

More than 400 cleaning staff members, working across day and night shifts, are engaged in washing roads and spraying water to mitigate the pollution. Over 300 kilometers of roads are being cleaned daily, with special attention given to high AQI areas.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has also implemented a water spraying program across 47 major roads, including Jail Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, and GT Road, among others. These measures are being carried out both during the day and night shifts to reduce smog levels and improve air quality.

