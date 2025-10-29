Arrest warrant issued for Gandapur for skipping court hearings in liquor, weapons case

Islamabad court issues arrest warrant for former KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur after he failed to appear in a case involving alcohol and firearms recovery. Case hearing postponed to November 11

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court in Islamabad has issued an arrest warrant for former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur after he failed to appear before the court in a case involving the recovery of alcohol and firearms.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti was hearing the case when Gandapur and his lawyer, Raja Zahoor-ul-Hassan, failed to attend the court proceedings. This led to the court issuing an arrest warrant for the former CM due to his continuous absence from the hearings.

The court has directed authorities to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur and present him before the court. The hearing of the case has been postponed until November 11.

The case against Gandapur is registered at the Bara Kahu police station in Islamabad.

