Bushfire in Karachi kills one, injures two

The fire has been brought under control after an extensive operation involving nine fire trucks and two water bowsers.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person was killed and two other were wounded in the Bushfire which erupted near Jamia Karachi (University of Karachi) on Tuesday night, Dunya news reported.

The fire has been brought under control after an extensive operation involving nine fire brigade vehicles and two water bowsers. The blaze also damaged several huts near the boundary wall of the university.

The fire was so intense that flames rose several feet high and were visible from afar. The Rescue 1122 volunteers took emergency measures to evacuate residents from the area.

Due to strong winds, the fire spread to the Karachi University staff colony, partially damaging a few houses.

