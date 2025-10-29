One killed in Pakpattan road accident

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital from where it was handed to the hire of the deceased after completion of legal formalities.

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – One person was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on hit a donkey cart from behind due to over-speeding in Pakpattan on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Kameer Road where a speeding motorcycle collided with a donkey cart, killing the bike rider on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital from where it was handed to the hire of the deceased after completion of legal formalities.

