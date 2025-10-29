Iran offers to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on a one-day official visit to attend the ECO Interior Ministers’ Conference

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday expressed Tehran’s readiness to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan to help resolve their ongoing disputes.

Speaking with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on the sidelines of the 4th ECO Interior Ministers Meeting in Tehran, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of regional unity and dialogue to prevent further conflict.

“Today, more than ever, Muslim countries must stand together in unity and brotherhood against common enemies,” Pezeshkian said.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on a one-day official visit. Upon his arrival at the airport, he was warmly received by Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister Ali Zeinwand, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, and other senior officials.

During his stay, Minister Naqvi will attend the ECO Interior Ministers’ Conference being held in Tehran.

