Political game being played in Azad Kashmir: Salman Akram Raja

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Salman Akram Raja on Tuesday said that a political game is being played in Azad Kashmir at the moment.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Salman Akram Raja said that the political leadership of Kashmir is present before you today, adding that PTI has not been registered as a political party in Kashmir.

He further stated that in the past too, attempts were made to establish an artificial system in Kashmir, and 29 members of PTI were forced to change loyalty. He further said that PTI members were previously declared independent as well.

