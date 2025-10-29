New Downlink
IHC bench hearing Justice Jahangiri case dissolved

Pakistan

The IHC bench, hearing the Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri degree case, dissolved after Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro recused himslef from the case.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s bench, hearing the Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri degree case, dissolved after Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro recused himslef from the case.

Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro had started the hearing on the Islamabad Bar’s separate application to become a party, however, Justice Soomro excused himself from hearing the case.

Later, the proceedings of the case were adjourned without hearing.
 

