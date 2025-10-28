Punjab to ban vehicles without green stickers after Nov 15

Citizens are advised to get their vehicles exhaust-tested immediately, or risk having them seized

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday decided to immediately ban all vehicles without green stickers across the province after November 15.

According to Director General Environment Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, exhaust testing has been made mandatory for all vehicles in Lahore.

He said the EPA Punjab has launched a strict crackdown on smoke-emitting and polluting vehicles. From November 15, 2025, any vehicle found on the road without an Exhaust Testing System (ETS) certificate or a green sticker will be impounded. Only vehicles meeting Punjab’s environmental standards will be allowed to operate.

Dr. Sheikh added that the EPA has warned citizens to ensure emission and noise testing of their vehicles, as a zero-tolerance policy has been enforced against environmentally harmful vehicles. Those without ETS verification will face legal action and possible confiscation.

He further stated that the EPA Punjab has launched its most stringent anti-pollution campaign starting from Lahore. Citizens are advised to get their vehicles exhaust-tested immediately, or risk having them seized.

