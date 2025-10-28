LHC reduces pending cases by 11pc under Chief Justice Aalia Neelum

The President of the Supreme Court Bar Association also paid tribute to Chief Justice Aalia Neelum

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) –For the first time in the history of the Lahore High Court (LHC), the number of pending cases has been reduced by 11%, thanks to the historic initiatives of Chief Justice Aalia Neelum.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum implemented prompt judicial reforms to ensure timely justice for litigants. These reforms and administrative measures have begun to yield positive results, significantly benefiting those seeking justice.

According to official data, for the first time in the LHC’s history, pending cases have dropped by 11%. In June 2024, the total number of pending cases stood at approximately 198,000, which has now been reduced to 176,000 as of October 24, 2025.

Legal expert Ahsan Bhoon commended Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, saying that she has taken effective steps to ease the difficulties of litigants, and her policies have brought visible satisfaction and relief to the public.

The President of the Supreme Court Bar Association also paid tribute to Chief Justice Aalia Neelum for her remarkable and reform-driven initiatives.

