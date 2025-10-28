Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz celebrates 52nd birthday

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz celebrates her 52nd birthday with nationwide PML-N events honoring her political and social work; officials praise her leadership and dedication to public service

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is celebrating her 52nd birthday today on October 28.

Celebrations will be held across the country under the banner of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), where party members and supporters will cut cakes and pay tribute to her political and social contributions.

Born on October 28, 1973, Maryam Nawaz married Captain (R) Safdar in 1992. She began her political journey during the 2013 general elections, when she played a key role in leading the PML-N’s successful campaign that brought Nawaz Sharif to power for the third time.

Beyond politics, Maryam Nawaz has been an advocate for women’s rights and girls’ education. During Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, a leading British media organization listed her among the world’s 100 most influential daughters of heads of state.

Punjab’s Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Zahid Bokhari, extended warm birthday wishes to the chief minister, thanking her for the numerous initiatives launched for the people of Punjab.

On social media platform X, Bokhari also shared a special video highlighting Maryam Nawaz’s public service, expressing prayers for her long life, health, and continued dedication to the people.

