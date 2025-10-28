Punjab declares Saturday holiday for special education schools

Punjab’s Special Education Department declared Saturdays as holidays for all special education institutions to provide relief for teachers and students and enhance the learning environment.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Special Education Department has announced a holiday on Saturdays for all special education institutions across the province.

According to an official notification, there will be no classes held on Saturdays in any special education school in Punjab.

Copies of the notification have been dispatched to all District Education Officers and Chief Executive Officers to ensure implementation.

Sources within the department stated that the decision was made to provide relief and convenience to both teachers and students enrolled in special education institutions.

The move is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to improve the working and learning environment in these specialized schools.

