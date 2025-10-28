Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to work for improving governance in KP

He said that armed forces Jawans, and police are sacrificing their lives in fighting war on terror. He said the provincial government must cooperate with Center to eliminate menace of terrorism.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI), to work for improving governance, and security issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that armed forces Jawans, and police are sacrificing their lives in fighting war on terror. He said the provincial government must cooperate with Center to eliminate menace of terrorism from the KP region.

He said that intelligence-based operation (IBO) will continue in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa to flush out terrorism.

Talking about the PTI plan for protest rallies, he said that there is no harm to launch protest in a peaceful manner, but violating law and order situation would not be allowed at any cost. He said PTI should adopt legal way for the release of the founder of party from jail.

