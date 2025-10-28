One killed in Daska road accident

The deceased was operation manager in a private bank in Guranwala and was returning his home in Pasroor after his duty.

DASKA (Dunya News) – One person was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a rashly driven car in Daska on Monday, Dunya News reported. The deceased was operation manager in a private bank in Guranwala.

According to detail, the deceased was identified as Abrar Ahmad. He was returning his home in Pasroor after his duty when a speeding car hit his motorcycle near Daska, Killing him on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to Civil Hospital, Daska. Police have also launched an investigation.

