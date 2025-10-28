Dacoits who surrendered will have to face trial: CM Sindh

Murad Ali Shah said that 72 dacoits from the Kacha area have surrendered last week and will definitely be punished as per law.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that the dacoits who have surrendered will still have to face trial without pardon.

Speaking at a ceremony, Murad Ali Shah said that 72 dacoits from the Kacha area have surrendered last week and will definitely be punished as per law. He added that the government has largely succeeded in controlling the wave of unrest, and the law and order situation in the province has improved.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Traffic Regulation and Citation System, stating that digitization will significantly improve traffic management. He said the system has been launched from Karachi, where 1,100 cameras will be used for monitoring.

Murad Ali Shah mentioned that vehicles exceeding the speed limit of 30 km/h will be fined, with over-speeding penalties of up to Rs 20,000, imposed only once a month.

He further added that those forgiven for a first offense will face penalties for repeating the violations -- the second offense will require payment of the previous fine as well.

