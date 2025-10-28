Modern machinery provided to farmers to boost agricultural productivity: Marriyum Aurangzeb

She said that the Punjab government has taken concrete steps to combat smog in the province. He said that providing maximum facilities to farmers is Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s mission.

LAHORE (Dunya News): Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that modern machinery has been provided to farmers to increase agricultural productivity.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing anti-smog measures, Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that farmers have been equipped with modern agricultural tools to aid in cultivation.

Marriyum Aurangzeb described the use of Super Seeders, Mulchers, and Kubota machines as a “revolutionary step” in the fight against smog, adding that these technologies are transforming Punjab’s agricultural landscape.

She said that the Punjab government has taken concrete steps to combat smog in the province. He said that providing maximum facilities to farmers is Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s mission.

The Senior Punjab Minister further said that the provincial government is taking steps for the development of the agriculture sector, providing farmers with modern machinery to boost agricultural productivity, and implementing measures to protect crops from damage.

