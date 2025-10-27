Punjab govt decides to set up authority to boost tourism

Punjab has decided to form a new Tourism and Heritage Authority to boost tourism, develop eco-friendly destinations, and preserve heritage under the Punjab Tourism and Heritage Authority Act 2025.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In a bid to give tourism a shot in the arm, the Punjab government has decided to establish the Punjab Tourism and Heritage Authority under a new law aimed at promoting tourism and preserving the province’s cultural legacy.

According to details, the Punjab Tourism and Heritage Authority Act 2025 will soon be presented in the Punjab Assembly. A copy of the bill has been obtained by Dunya News.

Under the proposed law, the Chief Minister will serve as the Chairperson of the Authority, while the Tourism Minister will act as Vice Chairperson. The Secretaries of Tourism, Finance, and Planning & Development departments will be part of the Authority’s core members.

The bill states that the Authority will formulate policies and guidelines to promote tourism and heritage.

It will work in coordination with relevant institutions to develop eco-friendly tourist destinations, map tourist sites, and maintain digital records. The Authority will also have the power to set codes of conduct for tourism-related activities.

Moreover, it will be authorized to organize seminars and workshops to promote international tourism, impose fines for violations of its regulations, and encourage public-private partnerships to attract investment.

The Authority will also be empowered to form inspection teams and reclaim illegally occupied tourist sites.

As per the bill, a Director General will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority. It will have the right to approve its own budget, while the Auditor General will conduct its audit.

The bill will be referred to the relevant standing committee for two months after being tabled in the Assembly. Once reviewed and approved, it will be sent to the Governor of Punjab for final assent.