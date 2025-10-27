Eight injured in terrorist attack on DC Kech's vehicle in Turbat

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The vehicle of Deputy Commissioner Kech was the target of a terrorist attack with a remote-controlled bomb blast, injuring eight people including security personnel.

According to police, DC Bashir Ahmed Badaich remained safe in the attack, while the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

DSP Turbat Nazir Ahmed said the explosion occurred on Thana Road in the Kech district headquarters, Turbat, when Deputy Commissioner Kech, Major (R) Bashir Ahmed Badaich, was passing through the area along with his official guards while on his way from home to office.

He added that the blast was so powerful that four to five nearby vehicles and surrounding buildings were severely damaged. However, the deputy commissioner remained unharmed as his vehicle was bulletproof, though it sustained partial damage.

According to the DSP, seven Levies personnel assigned to the deputy commissioner’s security and a passerby were injured in the explosion. They were immediately taken to the Government Teaching Hospital in Turbat, where all were reported to be out of danger.

The DSP further said the explosion was carried out using a motorcycle fitted with a remote-controlled bomb containing approximately 15 kilograms of explosives.

It is worth mentioning that attacks and abductions targeting administrative officers in Balochistan have increased in recent months. In May this year, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hidayatullah Baloch was killed in an extremist attack in Surab district.

Last August, Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zakir Baloch was shot dead by militants in Mastung after he did not stop at a checkpoint.

Earlier this year, on June 4, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Hanif Noorzai was abducted from the Tump area of Kech district and was released after several months. However, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Afzal, who was abducted from Ziarat on August 10, remains missing.

