ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema Khan over continuous non-appearance

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) — An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema Khan, sister of the former premier Imran Khan once again, over her continued absence from court proceedings.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the case registered at Sadiqabad Police Station in connection with the November 26 protest. Neither Aleema Khan nor her lawyers appeared before the court.

The court expressed strong displeasure over her non-appearance.

Prosecutor Syed Zaheer Shah presented five witnesses during the hearing and informed the court that the accused had repeatedly failed to comply with court orders, while other accused and witnesses continued to appear regularly.

Following her absence, the ATC once again issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema Khan.

The court also sought reports from NADRA, the State Bank, and the DG Immigration on the blocking of Aleema Khan’s national identity card, passport, and freezing of her bank accounts. The hearing was adjourned until October 30.

