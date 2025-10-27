KMU announces MDCAT 2025 results

Khyber Medical University (KMU) announced MDCAT 2025 results, revealing that 53% of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa candidates passed, while 31% failed to meet the 90-mark threshold for MBBS admissions.

PESHAWAR (APP) - Khyber Medical University (KMU) has announced the results of the MDCAT 2025 examination, showing that only 53 percent of candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa qualified for MBBS programs.

According to the KMU administration on Monday, only 2 percent of the candidates managed to score above 170 marks, reflecting the challenging nature of this year’s exam.

University officials added that 9 percent of students scored between 160 and 170 marks, while a significant 31 percent failed to reach the minimum required score of 90 marks — making them ineligible for admission to medical or dental colleges.

The KMU administration further disclosed that 1,539 registered candidates did not appear in the MDCAT 2025 examination.

Officials said the university ensured transparent conduct of the test across multiple centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.