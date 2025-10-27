MQM welcomes decision to hold local govt elections in Punjab

MQM Central Leader Zahid Malik said that the party would field its own candidates in the local elections

LAHORE (Dunya News) — The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) has welcomed the decision to hold local government elections in Punjab.

A meeting of MQM (Punjab), chaired by Central Leader and Joint In-charge of the Inter-Provincial Organizational Committee Zahid Malik, discussed the party’s strategy for the upcoming local government elections and reviewed the demarcation of local constituencies in Punjab.

During the meeting, the participants welcomed the government’s decision to conduct local body elections and decided to begin preparations at the organizational level.

Addressing the meeting, MQM Central Leader Zahid Malik said that the party would field its own candidates in the local elections, adding that local bodies play a vital role in solving public issues at the grassroots level.