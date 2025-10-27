Appeals against disqualification of Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz withdrawn

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — In a major development regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has withdrawn appeals related to party leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz.

During the hearing, Barrister Gohar informed the Supreme Court that the appeal against Omar Ayub’s disqualification was being withdrawn on his instructions, as he would not be contesting the elections himself. He added that Omar Ayub’s wife would contest from his seat instead.

Similarly, the appeal challenging the removal of Shibli Faraz as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate was also withdrawn.



However, Barrister Gohar requested the court to issue a notice on the appeal challenging Shibli Faraz’s disqualification, which the court accepted and issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for October 29.

The court remarked that since elections for Shibli Faraz’s vacant Senate seat are scheduled for October 30, the case will be fixed for hearing on October 29.

During proceedings, the court inquired whether the accused had surrendered. Barrister Gohar replied that neither Omar Ayub nor Shibli Faraz had surrendered yet.

He further informed the bench that the appeal against de-notifying the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly was also being withdrawn, as a notification appointing Mahmood Khan Achakzai to the post had already been issued.

Justice Aminuddin Khan asked whether Omar Ayub had surrendered after obtaining protective bail, to which Barrister Gohar responded that he had not, adding that the matter was civil, not criminal, and that PTI intended to pursue the case only concerning Shibli Faraz.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed inquired about the date of the Senate by-election, and Barrister Gohar replied that it would be held on October 30. Justice Shakeel remarked that the timeframe for the by-election was very short.

The constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, concluded the hearing by scheduling the case for October 29.