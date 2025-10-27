IHC larger bench to hear Aafia Siddiqui case on October 29

Islamabad High Court's four-member larger bench will hear Dr Aafia Siddiqui's release and return case on October 29, after previous hearing was canceled due to a member's unavailability

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A four-member larger bench of the Islamabad High Court will hear a case related to release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui from US detention and her return to Pakistan on October 29 (Wednesday).

The registrar’s office issued the cause list confirming the date.

The larger bench will be headed by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and will include Justices Khadim Hussain Soomro, Azam Khan, and Raja Anam Amin Minhas.

The previous hearing was canceled due to the unavailability of one bench member.

Earlier, Justice Inam Amin Minhas had sent the case file for the formation of the larger bench on September 1.

Previously, the case was under the hearing of Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, who had issued contempt notices to the prime minister and cabinet members.

Following his assignment to special division bench tax cases, the single bench cases were transferred.

