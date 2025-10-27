Future Investment Initiative: PM to leave for Saudi Arabia today

During his stay, the Prime Minister will engage with the Saudi leadership to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in the trade, investment, energy, and human resource sectors.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with a high-level delegation depart for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today (Monday) at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman to participate in the Ninth Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) to be held from October 27 to 29.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and senior cabinet ministers will accompany the Prime Minister during the visit.

The FII9 will convene global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to explore the theme “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth.”

Thematic discussions will address global challenges and opportunities, focusing on key topics such as innovation, sustainability, economic inclusion, and geopolitical shifts.

“During his stay, the Prime Minister will engage with the Saudi leadership to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in the trade, investment, energy, and human resource sectors. The discussions will also cover regional and global issues of mutual interest and concern,” Foreign Office spokesperson, on Sunday, said in a press statement.

On the sidelines of FII9, the prime minister will also interact with leaders from other participating countries and heads of international organisations.

These exchanges will highlight Pakistan’s investment potential and its readiness to pursue collaborations in sustainable development, in line with the “Think, Exchange, and Act” model.

“This visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to advancing economic diplomacy and fostering strategic partnerships in investment, technology, and sustainable development,” it was further added.

