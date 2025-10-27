We are proud of our armed forces' capabilities: Tarar

Addressing the closing ceremony of the First Punjab Paddle Championship in Lahore, the Federal Minister said that the country’s security and safety was in good hands.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - LAHORE, Oct 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tararr on Sunday said that the nation is proud of the professional capabilities of its armed forces.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the First Punjab Paddle Championship in Lahore, the Federal Minister said that the country’s security and safety was in good hands. He said, “Pakistan has always given a befitting response to any sort of aggression and Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable.”

He stated that Pakistan has achieved many successes in the field of sports, adding that there is immense talent in the country. He was of the view that politics should not be brought into sports.

He said that providing maximum facilities to the youth is the top priority of the present government and added that the private sector should also come forward to promote sports in the country.

The Federal Minister further said that, owing to a successful diplomatic policy, Pakistan is gaining recognition around the world. During the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, discussions will be held on cooperation in various sectors.

