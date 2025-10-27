Two killed 15 injured as car, rickshaw collide in Uthal

The accident took place at the National Highway in Sakan area of Uthal where a car collided with a rickshaw coming from opposite direction, killing two women on the spot and injuring 15 other persons.

UTHAL (Dunya News) – A least two people were killed and 15 other sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a car and rickshaw in Uthal, a city of Lasbela District in the Balochistan province, on Sunday.

According to details, the accident took place at the National Highway in Sakan area of Uthal where a speeding car collided with a rickshaw coming from opposite direction, killing two women on the spot and injuring 15 other persons.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Lasbela.

