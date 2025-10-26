PPP claims to complete numbers to form govt in AJK without PML-N support

The Pakistan People’s Party has claimed to have secured the required majority to form a government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday claimed to complete the numbers required to form government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to party sources, PPP has the support of more than 30 members of AJK Legislative Assembly and it can form the government even without the backing of PML-N.

PPP leader Faryal Talpur is set to host a dinner tonight at Sindh House in Islamabad where the party will show its complete strength to bring change in AJK.

The event will be attended by members of the PPP parliamentary party, representatives from the migrant seats, and members of the Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry group.

Sources revealed that the Barrister Sultan group assured Faryal Talpur of their votes during a recent meeting.

The group reportedly includes five members aligned with Barrister Sultan and five representing migrant seats, while the support of two additional members is being kept confidential.

With the inclusion of these blocs, the PPP now claims the backing of more than 30 assembly members. The party plans to demonstrate its numerical strength through a power show today.

Meanwhile, senior PPP leader Chaudhry Riaz has confirmed that several ministers have also joined the party in AJK.