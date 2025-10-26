Judicial reforms mark beginning of new era, says CJP Afridi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice Yahya Afridi has said the judicial reforms introduced in the country mark the beginning of a new era for the judiciary.

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court, the top judge paid tribute to all judges and institutions for their role in improving the judicial system and praised the performance of the high courts and district judiciary.

He stated that the reforms are the result of institutional cooperation and aim to establish a justice system that is timely, transparent, and people-friendly. The enforcement of the Supreme Court Rules 2025, he added, signifies the start of a digital era after 45 years.

Justice Afridi noted that the purpose of the Supreme Court Rules 2025 is to enhance transparency, ensure speedy justice, and provide digital facilities. During the year 2025, a total of 22,848 cases were filed, while 27,228 were decided, reducing the overall pending cases from 60,410 to 55,951.

The statement further said that cases related to death penalties, life imprisonment, family matters, tax, and service issues were given priority. A judicial dashboard has also been launched to monitor court performance, while a record fund of Rs 1.64 billion has been released under the Access to Justice Development Fund.

It was also noted that the Judicial Council disposed of 130 complaints within a year, the Pakistan Secretariat was established, and the Judicial Commission held 31 meetings, recommending the appointment of 53 judges.