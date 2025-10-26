PML-N announces candidates for upcoming by-elections in Punjab

PML-N issued tickets for by-elections, naming Bilal Badr, Daniyal Riaz, Tufail Jutt, Hanif Jutt, and Azad Ali Tabassum as candidates.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has announced its candidates for the upcoming by-elections.

According to the party’s announcement, Bilal Badr Chaudhry has been awarded the ticket from NA-96, Raja Daniyal Riaz from NA-104, and Muhammad Tufail Jutt from NA-143.

For the Punjab Assembly, Muhammad Hanif Jutt has been nominated from PP-203, while Azad Ali Tabassum will contest from PP-98.

The decision to issue tickets was confirmed by the party’s Central Secretary of Information, who officially announced the names of the candidates.

The PML-N leadership expressed confidence that the nominated candidates will secure victory and strengthen the party’s position in the upcoming polls.