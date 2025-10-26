Hanif Abbasi announces resumption of Tehran-Istanbul Train Service from Dec 31

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi announced that the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul train will restart on December 31. He shared plans for track upgrades, new wagons, improved station facilities, and anti-cor

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi has announced that the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul train service will be resumed on December 31, marking a major step toward reviving regional rail connectivity.

Speaking at a press conference at the Railway Headquarters in Lahore, Abbasi said the government is leaving no stone unturned to modernize Pakistan Railways and make travel easier and more comfortable for passengers. He added that railway stations are being upgraded with cafeterias and internet facilities, while cleanliness standards are being further improved.

The minister revealed that a 400-kilometer new track is being laid for the Reko Diq project, and talks with the Asian Development Bank are underway for a $2 billion agreement to upgrade the Rohri–Karachi track, expected to be completed by July 2026.

He also mentioned that 160 new locally manufactured wagons will be added to the system by March 23, 2026, and the cargo express service has already earned over Rs3.5 billion in revenue.

Abbasi announced that Shalimar Express will be inaugurated soon after Prime Minister’s approval for November 7, while Rehman Baba Express is being upgraded. Additionally, 26 railway plots will be auctioned and 48 warehouses outsourced to increase revenue.

He said 10 running rooms will be renovated by February 2026, and major repair work worth Rs800 million is underway for staff quarters and the Sukkur–Rohri stations. Over 180 CCTV cameras are being installed at Rawalpindi Railway Station to enhance security, while 1,500 railway police personnel have been recruited transparently.

Abbasi compared Pakistan’s Rs17 billion railway budget with India’s Rs700 billion, saying efforts are being made to put Pakistan Railways back on track through self-sustaining projects.

He concluded by paying tribute to railway workers, police martyrs, and army personnel for their service to the nation.