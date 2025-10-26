Mother of slain journalist Arshad Sharif passes away in Islamabad

Arshad Sharif’s mother, Riffat Ara Alvi, passed away after brief illness; CM KP praised her courage and prayed for family.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Riffat Ara Alvi, the mother of slain journalist Arshad Sharif, has passed away after a brief illness, confirmed by the late journalist’s wife.

Details regarding her funeral and burial will be announced later.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi expressed deep sorrow, calling her a brave mother who raised a son devoted to truth.

He said Arshad Sharif was a courageous and principled journalist who remains a source of pride for the nation.

Afridi prayed for the departed soul’s elevation and patience for the bereaved family, adding that Arshad Sharif’s sacrifice will always be remembered in the history of journalism.

