PM Shehbaz announces new gas connections for domestic consumers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced the resumption of domestic gas connections across the country, effective immediately.

Addressing a ceremony here marking the restoration of domestic gas connections, he said that a long-standing public demand has finally been fulfilled. “Today, the government has decided to open gas connections for domestic consumers across Pakistan,” he added.

Recalling the challenges faced by his government in 2022, when the PDM coalition came to power, he said there was immense pressure to provide gas connections, but supply shortage was an impediment. “We had to express regret to every applicant because there simply wasn’t enough gas to meet the demand,” he noted.

Premier Shehbaz said that gas infrastructure projects — including pipelines and networks — had already been approved and funded, yet gas was unavailable at the time. “Today, high-quality regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) connections are being made available to domestic consumers across the country,” he continued.

The prime minister stated that hundreds of thousands of applications have already been received and called it “a day of happiness,” linking the development to the energy initiatives started under former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“When Nawaz Sharif took office for the third time in 2013, Pakistan was facing 20-hour power outages and widespread darkness,” he recalled.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulated all coalition partners and the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) team for achieving this milestone.