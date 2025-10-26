MDCAT test for admission to medical and dental colleges held across Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The “MDCAT test” for admissions to medical and dental colleges across the country were held on Sunday under strict security arrangements.

The local administrations deployed police and clamped Section 144 around examination centers to hold examinations smoothly.

The test was conducted for admissions to 188 public and private medical and dental colleges across the country, with 35 examination centers established within Pakistan and an additional international center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The distribution of colleges is as follows:

Public Medical Colleges: Punjab 46, Sindh 17, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 11, Azad Kashmir 1, Balochistan 1

Private Medical Colleges: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6, Punjab 25, Sindh 12

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) conducted the MDCAT examination in Punjab in 12 cities, with a total of 50,461 candidates participating, including 36,702 girls and 13,759 boys. A total 27 examination centers had been set up in these cities, including Lahore.

A total of 3,263 school teachers invigilated the MDCAT exam. Additionally, 165 teachers from higher education had been appointed as superintendents and 347 as deputy superintendents. All staff were deployed after clearance from the Special Branch.

The result is expected to be announced within one week.