Air pollution worsens in Punjab: Lahore becomes third most polluted city in Pakistan

According to recent measurements, Gujranwala recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) at 562, followed by Faisalabad at 436, Multan at 344, and Bahawalpur at 208

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Cities across Punjab are experiencing a sharp rise in air pollution, leading to an increase in respiratory illnesses among residents. Hospitals are reporting a surge in patients with ear, nose, and throat (ENT) problems.

According to environmental experts, the lack of rainfall and increasing smog have worsened pollution in major urban centers.

Health officials have advised citizens to limit outdoor activities, especially during morning and evening hours, and to wear masks when venturing outside.

According to recent measurements, Gujranwala recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) at 562, followed by Faisalabad at 436, Multan at 344, and Bahawalpur at 208.

The average AQI in Lahore reached 388. The AQI at Ravi Road on Sunday was recorded at 749, Syed Maratab Ali Road at 515, Township at 500, Allama Iqbal Town at 539 and Gulberg III at 571.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that Lahore is expected to remain dry in the coming days. The absence of rainfall is causing a continuous rise in air pollution, worsening health conditions among the population.

In response, the Punjab government has been taking measures to control pollution, including the use of smog guns and monitoring emission from factories and kilns.