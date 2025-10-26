Open war if Istanbul talks falter, Khawaja Asif warns

We have fought one war against India. India is fighting another proxy war through Afghan Taliban. They are acting as Indian proxies

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that talks between Pakistan and Afghan Taliban are underway in Istanbul, and the outcome of these dialogue will come out soon, warning if the negotiations falter, there will be an open war with them.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, the minister said, “If no agreement takes place, we have an open war with them,” Khawaja Asif said.

“There has been no unrest in the border areas in the last four or five days. We accommodated Afghans for 40 years. Now those who want to come to Pakistan, they must have visa,” he said.

Armed forces are fighting against terrorism. Our soldiers are laying down their lives. The security forces sacrifice their lives for the protection of their borders. We are safe because of our armed forces, the defence minister added.

Khawaja Asif said that brave people live in the tribal areas who are protecting the country's borders. “Our borders are safe because of the martyrs.

“We have fought one war against India. India is fighting another proxy war through Afghan Taliban. They are acting as Indian proxies.”

Earlier this month, coordinated attacks were carried out at multiple locations near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, prompting Pakistan to undertake aerial strikes on what authorities identified as militant hideouts across the frontier.