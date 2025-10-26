Punjab govt provided ample evidence to ban TLP: minister

Cleaning up pictures and sitting on the streets outside the jail is not the job of the KP CM

WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) - Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has said the Punjab government provided ample and solid evidence to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The minister said even during the PTI government, TLP had entered into a conditional agreement, which it violated.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that cleaning up pictures and sitting on the streets outside the jail is not the job of the KP Chief Minister, adding the Chief Minister's job is to bring public welfare projects such as Suthra Punjab.

He said that the government is taking the best measures for the flood victims; the losses in the flood-affected areas are being estimated.

The PML-N leader said there is a case of 190 million pound against the PTI founder, adding the answer to this ‘corruption’ is not they are talking about Medina-like state.

Atta Tarar added that the Punjab government provided ample evidence of spreading terror against the TLP, saying the martyred SHO was shot 21 times in Muridke.