Pakistan exposes Indian media's attempts to fuel regional instability

Ministry of Information condemned Indian media, particularly NDTV and Republic News India, for spreading false reports about military actions. Pakistan urged the global community to take notice of it.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan has once again exposed the nefarious tactics of Indian media in spreading misinformation and fostering instability in the region.

In a detailed statement, the ministry condemned the false and misleading reports propagated by Indian news outlets, particularly NDTV and Republic News India, accusing them of promoting hatred and discord in the region.

The statement specifically highlighted a recent claim made by NDTV, which falsely stated that on October 8, militants from the Khorasani faction had ambushed and martyred 22 Pakistani soldiers in Kurram.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) swiftly rejected this claim, clarifying that the operation was carried out in Orakzai, not Kurram, on October 7 and 8. The military confirmed that the operation was intelligence-based, resulting in the martyrdom of 11 soldiers, while 19 militants were killed.

In addition, Republic News India made another baseless claim, alleging that the Khorasani militants had launched 16 attacks on Pakistani forces within a 24-hour period.

The Ministry of Information stressed that this report was entirely fabricated, as only five militants had been neutralized in an intelligence-driven operation.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Information stated that the Indian media, under the direction of Prime Minister Modi’s government, has transformed into a "propaganda factory" intent on spreading false narratives that bolster anti-Pakistan sentiments and empower terrorist factions.

The ministry further emphasized that such irresponsible reporting poses a serious threat to regional security and peace. Pakistan urged the international community to take note of the dangerous, destabilizing role played by Indian media, which, through its false reports, undermines efforts towards peace and harmony in the South Asian region.

The Pakistani government has called on global stakeholders to hold the Indian media accountable for their harmful actions, warning that such divisive and irresponsible behavior threatens the broader stability of the region.